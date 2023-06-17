Bond lowered for man charged with hitting Nickerson family with car

WDRB News in Louisville, Kentucky reported the bond for the man accused of driving under the...
WDRB News in Louisville, Kentucky reported the bond for the man accused of driving under the influence and hitting the Jones family from Nickerson with his car has been lowered from $500,000 to $50,000 full cash.(WDRB)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WDRB News in Louisville, Kentucky reported the bond for the man accused of driving under the influence and hitting the Jones family from Nickerson with his car has been lowered from $500,000 to $50,000 full cash.

Michael Hurley faces multiple charges for driving his car and hitting the family in Louisville, Kentucky last summer. Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones and her mother Amy continue to recover from serious injuries sustained during the crash. Ava’s father, Trey, died from his injuries.

WDRB reports Andrew Daley with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office stated in court Friday, the level of fentanyl in Hurley’s system when he hit the family with his car was “basically at a toxic level.” And found if the bond amount of $50,000 full cash is posted, Hurley would be released on home incarceration in an approved treatment facility.

Hurley is due back in court for what is expected to be his final pretrial hearing on August 15.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Demetrius Carter in connection to...
Wichita police investigate shooting outside church near 11th & Oliver
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed a one-year-old boy was run over by a vehicle and...
Toddler run over, dies from injuries in Leon
Towne West Square Mall
Evergy serves Towne West Mall with disconnect notice
Severe weather outlook for Saturday.
Weather Alert: Severe storms Saturday evening

Latest News

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed a Texas man was taken to the hospital in serious...
1 seriously injured after train strikes car in Ford Co.
Two men were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on the interstate, KHP said.
2 seriously injured in crash on interstate
Stormy Saturday Afternoon
Weather Alert Day: Severe Storms across southern Kansas later today
Wichitans kick off Juneteenth celebration