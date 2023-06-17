Bond lowered for man charged with hitting Nickerson family with car

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WDRB News in Louisville, Kentucky reported the bond for the man accused of driving under the influence and hitting the Jones family from Nickerson with his car has been lowered from $500,000 to $50,000 full cash.

Michael Hurley faces multiple charges for driving his car and hitting the family in Louisville, Kentucky last summer. Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones and her mother Amy continue to recover from serious injuries sustained during the crash. Ava’s father, Trey, died from his injuries.

WDRB reports Andrew Daley with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office stated in court Friday, the level of fentanyl in Hurley’s system when he hit the family with his car was “basically at a toxic level.” And found if the bond amount of $50,000 full cash is posted, Hurley would be released on home incarceration in an approved treatment facility.

Hurley is due back in court for what is expected to be his final pretrial hearing on August 15.

