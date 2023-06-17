Go-Fund-Me created after 1-year-old boy dies in accident in Leon

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Go-Fund-Me has been created to help the family of 1-year-old, Eden, who died in an accident in Leon, Friday.

The Butler County Sheriff’s confirmed the one-year-old boy was run over by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The sheriff said the accident happened just after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Main in the town of Leon.

If you’d like to help the family during this time, click here for their Go-Fund-Me.

