Scammers offering a large sum of money take hundreds from Sedgwick County man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County man shared his story with 12 News after becoming a victim of a common scam that has people transfer money using gift cards. Like cash, because once the scammers have the money, it’s often gone forever.

“They make it sound like it’s a good deal, you better not pass it up, and if you do, you feel like, what if I had done that and it was alright,” said Kenneth Jones.

The scam escalated quickly this week for Jones. Last week, he saw an ad on a social messaging app offering up $50,000 if he paid $100. He said the ad claimed it was a government program.

“There’s other people saying on here saying they’re honest and legit and all this because I questioned that. They’re not legit by any means,” he said. “I thought if it’s a government platform, it’s got to be legit. Suckered into that one too.”

He responded to that ad and was told he needed to buy an Apple gift card and use those to transfer the money.

“When I talked to him, (I told him) that I can’t do anything until the 14th when I get my social security check. That morning is when I went in and paid the first $100,” Jones said.

After that first $100, Jones was told he needed to buy another card valued at $200. After that, he was told to buy a third for $150 for a late fee. After giving the scammers $450, when they requested a fourth payment, that’s when Jones stopped.

He said, “They were wanting me to go spend another $150 out of my pocket so they can give me the money. I said no. I said I paid enough for it.”

According to a Better Business Bureau study, 44 percent of Americans have been the victims of a government imposter scam. Another BBB study on gift card scams found gift cards were used most frequently for these government imposter scams.

“These scammers are using government agencies as a way to build credibility and trust with consumers,” said BBB Vice President of Operations Denise Groene.

Groene said anyone asking you to send money with gift cards should be an automatic red flag. Plus, she said the government doesn’t post ads on social media saying if you pay them, you’ll get more money.

“Anytime you see something that’s too good to be true, such as a small fee is going to provide you with more money, it is a scam.” Groene said, “So trust your gut.”

The BBB report on gift card and government imposter scams says they impact people of all ages, but victims 60 and older tend to lose more money.

Jones is hoping others don’t fall for it as these scammers make an appealing offer.

“Don’t get suckered in,” Jones said.

Groene said people should report if they are the victim or targeted for these scams. That can be done through the BBB Scam Tracker, FTC Report Fraud, and your state’s attorney general’s office. Also, by calling the company that issues the gift card. That phone number can often be found on the back of the card. Filing a police report can help when dealing with the card’s issuer.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com