Understanding Juneteenth, Celebrating Freedom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a significant holiday in the United States for many Americans, celebrating the emancipation of African Americans.

Celebrated on June 19 each year, Juneteenth holds great cultural and historical significance for Americans because it marks the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reach enslaved people in Texas in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the executive order.

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed freedom for all enslaved individuals.

Juneteenth serves as a symbol of freedom for all Americans and it serves as a symbol of resilience of the African American community. It represents the end of one of the darkest chapters in American history. Juneteenth serves as a symbol of the ongoing fight for civil rights and the pursuit of equality for all. It is a day to reflect on the struggles and achievements of African Americans and to acknowledge the contributions they have made to the nation’s cultural social, scientific, and economic fabric.

Juneteenth is celebrated across the United States in various ways. With parades, parties, family events, concerts, sporting events, memorial services, art and cultural events, Juneteenth can be celebrated in any way that sparks the heart’s appreciation for this important holiday.

After a movement to honor June 19 as a national holiday had gone on for a few years, in 2021m the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was signed into law designating June 19 as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth stands as a day of remembrance, celebration and progress. It honors the end of slavery, the contributions of African Americans and fosters a deeper understanding of American history.

Juneteenth is meant not only as a day for the African American community but for all Americans to unite in the pursuit of a more just and equal society.

