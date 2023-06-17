Weather Alert Day: Severe Storms across southern Kansas later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for another round of strong to severe storms across Kansas later this afternoon into the overnight hours.

Skies are clearing this morning behind a complex of storms that moved across Kansas overnight. The sunshine and humid conditions should allow for some parts of Kansas to become very unstable during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary severe weather threat across Kansas will be golf ball size hail and damaging wind gusts to 70 mph. There is also a chance the strongest storms could produce an isolated tornado or two, however the greater threat for tornadoes appears to be across Oklahoma and areas near the Kansas-Oklahoma state-line. Storms will develop between 3-5pm and quickly become severe during the evening hours.

The storms are expected to congeal into a complex of storms that will move eastward overnight across southern Kansas. After midnight there will be a diminishing trend in the severe weather threat. Heavy rain and localized flooding will also be a concern for areas that received heavy rain and flooding Friday night.

Good news, Father’s Day looks really nice with sunshine and slightly lower humidity. Temperature today and Sunday will be in the 70s and 80s with a few cities close to 90. The heat returns quickly on Monday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s through the middle of the week. A few overnight storms (mainly across western KS) are possible Tuesday through Thursday. Highs in the 90s will continue through the end of the week into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning showers and rumbles then partly cloudy with scattered storms during the evening. Some storms may be severe. Wind: NE/S 5-15. High: 89

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy late. Some storms may be severe. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 65

Mon: High: 94 Sunny.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 70 Mostly sunny, slight chance of storms overnight.

