Weather Alert: Severe storms into the night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that severe storms will move through portions of western and southern Kansas this evening and tonight.

The strongest storms will be capable of hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph. The threat of severe weather will continue into the night before storms exit into southeast Kansas around 1 AM.

Dry weather is expected for Father’s Day. It will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. It will be warm for the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Hotter weather is expected into the week ahead with highs likely reaching the 90s most days.

Storm chances may return midweek during the nighttime hours as one or more clusters of storms could drop out of Nebraska and into parts of Kansas. The chance of storms is still uncertain this many days away, so be sure to check back for updated forecasts.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe. Wind: S/W 5-15. Low: 62

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: W/NW 5-10. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 64

Mon: High: 93 Sunny.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.