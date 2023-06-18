1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of W. Mentor Ave. and S. Millwood Ave in Wichita.

We’ll update this story as additional details become available.

