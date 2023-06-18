Nearly 8,000 without power after strong storms move through Wichita metro

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several thousand are without power in the Wichita metro area after strong storms packing winds of 60 miles per hour moved through Harvey, Sedgwick, and Butler counties Saturday night.

According to the Evergy outage map, power was knocked out to nearly 8,000 customers as of midnight.

A radar-indicated tornado warning forced emergency responders to sound the sirens across Sedgwick County. Although a shelf cloud was visible, no major rotation developed. Damage caused by strong, possibly straight line winds led to downed power lines, trees, and the report of a tree that had fallen on a home. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com