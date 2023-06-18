Nearly 8,000 without power after strong storms move through Wichita metro

Adam captured video of pea-sized hail dropped on those attending the 81 Speedway in Park City on Saturday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several thousand are without power in the Wichita metro area after strong storms packing winds of 60 miles per hour moved through Harvey, Sedgwick, and Butler counties Saturday night.

According to the Evergy outage map, power was knocked out to nearly 8,000 customers as of midnight.

A radar-indicated tornado warning forced emergency responders to sound the sirens across Sedgwick County. Although a shelf cloud was visible, no major rotation developed. Damage caused by strong, possibly straight line winds led to downed power lines, trees, and the report of a tree that had fallen on a home. No injuries were reported.

