One person critically hurt following hit-and-run crash in Wichita

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in east Wichita.

Dispatch said officers received the call at 5:27 p.m. on Sunday. Dispatch said someone was hit by a vehicle in the area of Douglas and Roosevelt.

12 news has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

