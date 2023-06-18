One person critically hurt following hit-and-run crash in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in east Wichita.

Dispatch said officers received the call at 5:27 p.m. on Sunday. Dispatch said someone was hit by a vehicle in the area of Douglas and Roosevelt.

12 news has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

