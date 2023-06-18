Police: 5 injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside a lounge in DeKalb County early on Sunday morning.
By Miles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside of a lounge in DeKalb County, Georgia, early Sunday morning, WANF reports.

Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia, around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed that the shooting happened outside of the lounge.

A witness in the area said he heard the shooting around that time.

The identities of the people who were injured and the current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormy Saturday Afternoon
Weather Alert Day: Severe Storms across southern Kansas later today
Severe weather outlook this evening.
Weather Alert: Severe storms into the night
Two men were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on the interstate, KHP said.
2 seriously injured in crash on interstate
The Wichita Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Demetrius Carter in connection to...
Wichita police investigate shooting outside church near 11th & Oliver
The Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed a one-year-old boy was run over by a vehicle and...
Go-Fund-Me created after 1-year-old boy dies in accident in Leon

Latest News

A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 people hurt in suburban Chicago
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities
Quiet weather today- hot this week
Quiet weather for Father’s Day
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival