Quiet weather for Father’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a stormy Saturday, the weather looks clear and quiet across Kansas for Father’s Day.

Storms overnight produced damaging wind gusts and large hail across western and southern Kansas as a line of storms moved across the state. As this system pushes east into Missouri today, skies continue to clear from west to east this morning. Sunny skies and light winds will produce a tranquil weather day for outdoor activities you have planned with Dad. Expect highs in the 80s. More of the same tonight with plenty of stars and lows dropping into the upper 50s and 60s.

Sunny skies Monday will allow temperatures to warm up quickly, highs will reach the low to mid 90s statewide. The above normal temperatures will continue for most of the week with the hottest days during the first half of the week. A few storms are possible across western Kansas on Wednesday and Thursday, otherwise the remainder of the state should stay hot and dry. Storm chances return to the forecast next weekend for parts of south-central Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 85

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 70

Tue: High: 94 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

