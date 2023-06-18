Silver Alert issued for missing Garden City woman

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman from Garden City.

Carolyn Koentopp, 68, was last seen Friday, June 16, around 5 a.m. at St. Catherine Hospital at 401 E. Spruce St. in Garden City. She is believed to be driving a 2022 black Jeep Gladiator and may be accompanied by a small brown dog.

Carolyn is a white female who is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown and grey hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and denim jeans.

Carolyn could be experiencing confusion and memory loss.

If you see Carolyn Koentopp or her vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have other information about her whereabouts, call the GCPD at (620) 276-1300.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com