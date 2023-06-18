Silver Alert issued for missing Garden City woman

The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 68-year-old Carolyn Koentopp. She was last seen at St. Catherine's Hospital on Friday, June 16, 2023.(Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman from Garden City.

Carolyn Koentopp, 68, was last seen Friday, June 16, around 5 a.m. at St. Catherine Hospital at 401 E. Spruce St. in Garden City. She is believed to be driving a 2022 black Jeep Gladiator and may be accompanied by a small brown dog.

Carolyn is a white female who is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown and grey hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and denim jeans.

Carolyn could be experiencing confusion and memory loss.

If you see Carolyn Koentopp or her vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have other information about her whereabouts, call the GCPD at (620) 276-1300.

