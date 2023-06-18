Sunny and hot Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather is expected over the next few days.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a south breeze and plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday will be hot again with highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms may develop over portions of western Kansas during the afternoon and evening. If a storm can manage to develop, isolated severe weather will be possible.

More storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday over western Kansas. A few strong or severe storms cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and evening.

Warm weather will continue for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s to near 90.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20. High: 94

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 70

Tue: High: 94 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

