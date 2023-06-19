Celebrating Juneteenth with remembrance, recreation, relaxation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday is Juneteenth, which marks the day the last enslaved African Americans in the U.S. learned of their freedom.

The Juneteenth holiday has been sacred to Black communities for more than 150 years, but it was only designated as a federal holiday in 2021. Since then, Juneteenth has become recognized beyond Black America.

If you’ve never given the holiday more than a passing thought, you might be asking yourself, is there a right way to celebrate Juneteenth?

Sociologists say there’s no reason to feel awkward about wanting to recognize the holiday if you’re not Black. They say some great ways to celebrate include educating yourself by reading, attending an event of going to an African American history museum.

Others may choose to treat Juneteenth as a day of rest and remembrance. That can mean doing community service, attending an education panel or taking time off. Just wish people a “Happy Juneteenth.”

Certain types of food are also enjoyed on Juneteenth. The holiday festivities are rooted in cookouts and barbecues. The color red is a staple on the holiday food menu - it symbolizes the bloodshed and sacrifice of enslaved ancestors.

You can incorporate items like barbecued ribs or other red meat, watermelon and red velvet cake, as well as drinks like fruit punch or red Kool-Aid.

