Celebrating Juneteenth with remembrance, recreation, relaxation

Juneteenth is recognized on June 19th.
Juneteenth is recognized on June 19th.(WPTA)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday is Juneteenth, which marks the day the last enslaved African Americans in the U.S. learned of their freedom.

The Juneteenth holiday has been sacred to Black communities for more than 150 years, but it was only designated as a federal holiday in 2021. Since then, Juneteenth has become recognized beyond Black America.

If you’ve never given the holiday more than a passing thought, you might be asking yourself, is there a right way to celebrate Juneteenth?

Sociologists say there’s no reason to feel awkward about wanting to recognize the holiday if you’re not Black. They say some great ways to celebrate include educating yourself by reading, attending an event of going to an African American history museum.

Others may choose to treat Juneteenth as a day of rest and remembrance. That can mean doing community service, attending an education panel or taking time off. Just wish people a “Happy Juneteenth.”

Certain types of food are also enjoyed on Juneteenth. The holiday festivities are rooted in cookouts and barbecues. The color red is a staple on the holiday food menu - it symbolizes the bloodshed and sacrifice of enslaved ancestors.

You can incorporate items like barbecued ribs or other red meat, watermelon and red velvet cake, as well as drinks like fruit punch or red Kool-Aid.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Nicole Loeffler sent in a photo of a lowering just north of Valley Center Saturday night.
Nearly 8,000 without power after strong storms move through Wichita metro
The Silver Alert for a missing Garden City woman has been cancelled.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Garden City woman found safe
The Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed a one-year-old boy was run over by a vehicle and...
Go-Fund-Me created after 1-year-old boy dies in accident in Leon
American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle
American Tourist Arrested In Germany
Motorcycle generic
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
KBI: Early testing of powder mailed to lawmakers shows no concerning biological agents
Out There With 12 Sports: Growing sport of Ultimate has solid home in Wichita
Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is critically injured after being...
One person critically hurt following hit-and-run crash in Wichita
The Silver Alert for a missing Garden City woman has been cancelled.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Garden City woman found safe