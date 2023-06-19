Heat for all and storms for some in the coming days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says get ready for some heat this week as most of us are finally expecting a change in our weather pattern... With that being said, today will be sunny and hot with afternoon highs in the 90s statewide.

Here in Wichita this week, we are expecting dry conditions with mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures.

Storm chances for most are slim, but we are watching a couple evenings - nights where scattered storms will be possible. Tuesday evening and again Wednesday evening, we will be watching for storms in western KS to develop. Storms will be isolated to scattered in nature. The overall severe threat is low, but a couple stronger storms with gusty winds to 50 too mph and small hail will be possible.

Wichita Forecast:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 95.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

