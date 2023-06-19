Inmates allegedly attempt to smuggle meth into Barton Co. Jail

Craig Gowdy and Matthew Cooley.
Craig Gowdy and Matthew Cooley.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said it discovered last week a plan to smuggle methamphetamine into the county jail.

Detectives said a Craig Gowdy, who was serving weekends to fulfill his sentence, was recruited to smuggle contraband into the jail. His plan was to give the drugs to other inmates.

On Friday, detectives and jail staff discovered suspected methamphetamine sewn into the seam of the man’s undergarments when the he reported. Detectives arrested Gowdy, 47, of Great Bend. Gowdy was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Another inmate Matthew Cooley, 36, of Great Bend was also arrested and booked on the same charges. Cooley was being held on two probation violation charges and now has additional trafficking and distribution charges. He now has an additional $50,000 bond. The Sheriff’s office believes there were other co-conspirators in this case and will be seeking arrest warrants.

