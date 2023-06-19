More heat; scattered storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather sticks around Kansas to start the new week as temperatures begin warming up heading into the official start to summer. There will be some storms in the coming days, mainly Tuesday night and Wednesday for central and western Kansas. Most of the storms will be scattered, and widespread severe weather appears unlikely.

Tuesday will start off with a clear sky and temperatures down in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be near or into the low 90s, which is fairly close to normal for this time in June. Southeast winds will pick up a bit and we could see some gusts to around 25 mph.

A few storms may develop in the early morning hours of Wednesday, especially across northern Kansas. They will drift south and could impact central and southern Kansas later Wednesday morning. This may be enough to cool temperatures a few degrees for the middle of the week. Highs will mainly be in the 80s, but some low 90s are possible farther east.

Seasonal weather is expected for Kansas later in the week with highs in the 80s to near 90 with the best chances for any storms at all to reside in far western Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny and hot. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Wed: High: 91 AM storms, then turning mostly sunny

Thu: High: 89 Low: 69 Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 90 Low: 67 AM clouds, then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 69 Mostly sunny; breezy afternoon.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 67 Sunny.

