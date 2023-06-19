Out There with 12 Sports: Ultimate community thriving in Wichita

This story is part of a series by the 12 News sports team about athletes and teams who play sports that aren’t mainstream. If you have a sport, team or athlete you think should be featured, contact sports@kwch.com.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to studies, more than 5 million people in 2012 were playing the sport of Ultimate, known in the past as “ultimate frisbee.” It’s grown to new heights, recently gaining recognition from the International Olympics Committee with it set to join the Olympic Games in 2028.

And there’s a community for it in Wichita with ‘Impact Ultimate,’ a group of 30 players who practice weekly in Derby and play competitively from coast to coast in the United States.

“Ultimate has been a sport that’s growing in Wichita for years before I even started playing,” said Patrick Loganbill, a team captain with Impact Ultimate. “Our club started in 2016. Before that there was pick up going on, leagues going on during the summer, and there was a realization that there were enough people in the community that wanted something more. That’s how Impact was born.”

Ultimate is a non-contact, self-officiated disc sport played by two teams of seven players. The object of the game is to score goals. A goal is scored when a player catches any legal pass in the end zone that player is attacking. A player may not run while holding the disc. The disc is advanced by passing it to other players. The disc may be passed in any direction. Any time a pass is incomplete, a turnover occurs, resulting in an immediate change of the team in possession of the disc.

The group plays in mixed leagues, requiring males and females to play. Players have joined at all skill levels, helping the club become good enough to compete for and strive for the national championships. Nationally, it has grown to the point of most colleges having club teams, including one recently started at Wichita State.

“I love Ultimate because it’s always felt like a really accessible community to me,” Amanda Baker said. “Anywhere I’ve moved over the last 10 years, there’s always been an Ultimate community for me to participate in and meet people through and that’s been hands down the biggest draw. I also love the competitive nature of it, how I don’t have to be this superior athlete to play and feel good about the way I play.”

Those involved say it’s easy to pick up, as well. Those wanting to try playing for the first time can easily find access by searching Facebook. Once you’re there, the skills take time to develop, though many are qualities tied to other sports.

“I think to be able to pick it up is easy from the enjoyment standpoint. There’s a lot of aspects from other sports that come in play. If you were a soccer player, you’ll enjoy the running around a lot. If you’re a basketball player, you might enjoy getting position on a disc that’s up in the air,” Loganbill said.

Isaac Entz added, “Running around is very similar to a lot of other sports. You can pick up that fairly quick. Throwing can be more difficult, especially in the wind. You can make it work at a basic level, to be skilled takes a while. You can jump into it and learn to throw pretty quick.”

For people looking to try Ultimate for the first time but are hesitant, those with Impact Ultimate say it’s a welcoming and friendly community always looking to grow the game.

“We have a lot of couples on the team. We have people from different walks of life that have come together. It’s not just a bunch of guys, not just a bunch off girls playing,” Loganbill said. “It’s a separate challenge to play with mixed gender on the same field. That really builds the community of Impact.

