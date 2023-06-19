Ricky Castillo wins professional debut at Wichita Open

Ricky Castillo wins Wichita Open
Ricky Castillo wins Wichita Open(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - For the second consecutive week on the Korn Ferry Tour, a PGA TOUR University alum has won in his professional debut.

Ricky Castillo won the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open with a par on the first playoff hole, after matching Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Kyle Jones with a 19-under total at Crestview CC.

Castillo finished No. 9 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership; five spots in each week’s field are allocated to PGA TOUR University alums.

The University of Florida graduate fell short of a spot in last week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX – won by Dumont de Chassart, No. 2 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking.

But Castillo had a spot in Wichita and didn’t miss a beat, carding rounds of 67-62-66-66 to earn a spot in the three-man playoff, where he two-putted for a winning par on the first extra hole, the par-4 18th.

Castillo moves to No. 24 on the season-long standings, suddenly positioned to earn a PGA TOUR card via the top 30 at season’s end.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Nicole Loeffler sent in a photo of a lowering just north of Valley Center Saturday night.
Nearly 8,000 without power after strong storms move through Wichita metro
Two men were seriously injured Friday night in a crash on the interstate, KHP said.
2 seriously injured in crash on interstate
Stormy Saturday Afternoon
Weather Alert Day: Severe Storms across southern Kansas later today
The Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed a one-year-old boy was run over by a vehicle and...
Go-Fund-Me created after 1-year-old boy dies in accident in Leon
Severe weather outlook this evening.
Weather Alert: Severe storms into the night

Latest News

Former NCAA champ Ricky Castillo makes big jump in pro golf debut at Wichita Open
Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne received their Super...
Chiefs receive Super Bowl rings at Union Station
Wichita Independent grad looking to reach new heights at Wichita Open
Rising Star: Tre'Zure Jobe returns home for final season