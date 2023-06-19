Ricky Castillo wins professional debut at Wichita Open

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - For the second consecutive week on the Korn Ferry Tour, a PGA TOUR University alum has won in his professional debut.

Ricky Castillo won the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open with a par on the first playoff hole, after matching Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Kyle Jones with a 19-under total at Crestview CC.

Castillo finished No. 9 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership; five spots in each week’s field are allocated to PGA TOUR University alums.

The University of Florida graduate fell short of a spot in last week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX – won by Dumont de Chassart, No. 2 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking.

But Castillo had a spot in Wichita and didn’t miss a beat, carding rounds of 67-62-66-66 to earn a spot in the three-man playoff, where he two-putted for a winning par on the first extra hole, the par-4 18th.

Castillo moves to No. 24 on the season-long standings, suddenly positioned to earn a PGA TOUR card via the top 30 at season’s end.

