Strike looms at Spirit AerosyStems as union votes this week

By Alex Jirgens
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strike could be coming at Spirit AeroSystems if a new contract with the Machinists Union is not approved by members on Wednesday.

Spirit employees are proposing wage and retirement increases, job security enhancements and voluntary Sunday overtime, among other benefits.

A sign in front of the Machinists Union headquarters reads, “13 years is too long.” It references the last time a contract with Spirit was approved.

“They really haven’t had a chance to sit down and negotiate wages, time off and benefits for 13 years,” aerospace journalist Bryan Corliss said.

Corliss said that with cost of living increases and inflation, workers are looking at the bigger picture.

“From what I see looking on social media, several of them have been saying, ‘We’ve been living paycheck to paycheck the last few years,” said Corliss, who works for Leeham News and Analysis. ‘”I want a little bit of a cushion, I want to have a little bit of security.’”

Additional factors have developed, including major orders for new planes post-pandemic as air travel picks back up, which a strike could curtail.”

“There’s a lot of demand for airline seats right now, and airlines are scrambling to get as many planes in the air right now,” Corliss said. “They’re ordering new planes because demand is projected to last for awhile.”

If the new contract does not meet majority vote and 2/3 of voters elect to strike, the work stoppage could have a ripple effect, as Spirit provides about 70 percent of the major aerostructures for Boeing’s 737 program.

“Without Spirit at work, Corliss said, “Boeing’s facility in Renton, Wash. grinds to a halt.”

