Two Wichita-area teens hospitalized after jet ski crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Two teenagers from the Wichita area were taken to the hospital after a jet ski collision Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the two teens were riding jet skis around 6:20 p.m. near the 7-mile mark of the Big Niangua.

The crash happened when a jet ski driven by a 15-year-old boy from Derby crashed into another jet ski driven by a 16-year-old boy from Rose Hill.

The collision launched both teenagers into the water. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

