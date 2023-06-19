Two Wichita-area teens hospitalized after jet ski crash
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Two teenagers from the Wichita area were taken to the hospital after a jet ski collision Friday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the two teens were riding jet skis around 6:20 p.m. near the 7-mile mark of the Big Niangua.
The crash happened when a jet ski driven by a 15-year-old boy from Derby crashed into another jet ski driven by a 16-year-old boy from Rose Hill.
The collision launched both teenagers into the water. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
