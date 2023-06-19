Vandals total three church vehicles in Salina, jeopardizing camp trip

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ray Avenue Baptist Church in Salina is looking for answers after three of their church vehicles were totaled by apparent vandals.

Several windows were broken out, leaving a founding member of the church exasperated but willing to forgive.

Douglas Asbridge has seen quite literally everything at the church. He’s the nephew of the first pastor, Bob Aills, and has been attending since the building opened in 1970.

He hasn’t seen anything quite like what he found when he got to church last Sunday.

After waking to a phone call telling him three church vehicles had been damaged, Asbridge went to see for himself.

“I was angry,” he said. “I was sad. I was telling people, ‘just pray for them.’ You know, these kids oughta be put on a bus and brought down to our camp for the week.”

That’s if the trip to camp happens at all.

The buses were to be used for 50 kids heading to church camp next week. Now, transportation is in jeopardy.

“Both buses (were) totaled,” Asbridge said. “We may have to use some cars -- or horseback, I don’t know.”

Security camera footage shows that just after 2:30 Sunday morning, five or six teens were making their way around the parking lot of the church, shattering the windows of three of its vehicles.

The security footage is now in the hands of the Salina Police Department. Asbridge said police have leads on who the vandals might be.

“Well, I just want to tell them, they probably need to get with their parents, get down on their knees and repent,” he said.

Even after the damage that has already been done, Asbridge said the vandals are welcome at Ray Avenue Baptist Church.

“Would I let them join the program?” Asbridge said. “Sure.

“Jesus forgives. As do we.”

