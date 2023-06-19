Ways to save on summer energy bills

Research the LIHEAP program if you need help paying power bills
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Electricity prices for the average consumer rose by nearly 6% in the past 12 months, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Stastics (BLS) data.

A-Plan Insurance created a list of the top tips for saving energy at home to help consumers protect their wallet:

Gas bill

  • Install a smart thermostat to keep a tight control on thermostat use
  • Consider lowing the temperature of water heaters

Electricity bill

  • Turn off or unplug nonactive/unused appliances
  • Turn off lights in empty rooms
  • Hang laundry to dry, rather than using a tumble dryer in the summer months

Water bill

  • Replace your shower heads to significantly reduce water consumption
  • Use dishwashers over sink washes to use less water
  • Take showers instead of baths
  • Fix any leaks right away

For more energy saving tips, download this free guide from Energy.gov.

If you or someone you know needs help paying energy bills, you may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Loeffler sent in a photo of a lowering just north of Valley Center Saturday night.
Nearly 8,000 without power after strong storms move through Wichita metro
American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle
American Tourist Arrested In Germany
Motorcycle generic
1 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle
The Silver Alert for a missing Garden City woman has been cancelled.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Garden City woman found safe
The Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed a one-year-old boy was run over by a vehicle and...
Go-Fund-Me created after 1-year-old boy dies in accident in Leon

Latest News

Kamau, an African lion at the Sacramento Zoo, was euthanized at the age of 16, according to zoo...
Sacramento Zoo’s African lion Kamau dies at 16 years old
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed