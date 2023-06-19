Woman killed, man arrested in NE Wichita deadly hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Jecarlos Kemp of Wichita on a charge of felony hit and run, stemming from a vehicle/pedestrian collision that killed 70-year-old Nancy McDonough-Harmening from Wichita.

At approximately 5:25 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the collision at the intersection of North Roosevelt and East Douglas. The victim was laying in the street unresponsive and being attended to by people near the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say McDonough-Harmening was crossing East Douglas from the south side of Roosevelt towards the north when she was hit by a white Mercury Grand Marquis traveling westbound on East Douglas. Kemp, the suspected driver, did not stop.

Multiple people witnessed the accident and rendered aid to the victim. Kemp returned to the scene approximately 20 minutes after the incident and was arrested. The investigation is ongoing. This is Wichita’s 16th deadly crash this year.

