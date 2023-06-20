Chipotle unveils Gradey Bowl in honor of former Jayhawk ahead of NBA draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Jayhawk fans patiently wait to see which NBA team will nab former star, Gradey Dick, they can now eat like him at Chipotle.

On Monday, June 19, officials with Chipotle announced that it has teamed up with former Jayhawk Gradey Dick to celebrate his pre-draft journey. Dick’s go-to order has now been made available as a featured digital menu item on the app and online.

Chipotle noted that the Gradey Bowl includes chicken, white rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese and queso blanco.

The restaurant chain also indicated it tapped ESPN reporter Ashley Brewer to interview Dick before the NBA draft. The former Kansas star discussed his family’s impact on his life.

For more information or to order the Gradey Bowl, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.