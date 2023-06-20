Crews battle house fire in 400 block of E. Orme

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department crews battled a house fire at around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of E. Orme.

When firefighters arrived, the single-story home was 60 percent involved in fire. Crews initiated an interior attack while coordinating search efforts inside the home. The house had been boarded up and was known to be inhabited recently by squatters.

The fire was controlled and there were no injuries.

The Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department was requested to the scene to evaluate the home due to significant damage.

