Crews repair portion of I-70 after road buckles in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews for the Kansas Department of Transportation are working to repair a portion of I-70 in Ellsworth County after the road buckled on Monday.

KDOT said the pavement buckling occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 229. Drivers are advised to slow down and move over for workers repairing the road.

KDOT did not say what caused the buckling.

