FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the envelope she’d received, which contained white powder.(Provided to KCTV5 News)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI office in Kansas City released a statement Tuesday morning saying that testing on suspicious letters sent to public officials in Kansas last week has not indicated a risk to public safety.

More than 30 letters containing white powder were sent to the Kansas Attorney General’s office and legislators. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said the letters were sent across the state.

This weekend, the KBI said the letters were presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern.

The FBI said additional testing is needed to fully characterize the material in the letters and that law enforcement and public safety officials are working to determine how many letters were sent, who was responsible, and the motive for sending them.

