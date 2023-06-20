Kansas Department of Agriculture considering proposal to limit Bradford pear trees, others

While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is considering a proposal to limit the number of Callery pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) planted in Kansas each year. The proposal would include trees named Bradford, Cleveland Select, Chanticleer, and more.

There is not currently a proposal to regulate Callery pear trees, but the state is considering a plan for the future to limit or restrict the introduction or movement of this invasive species. The removal of existing trees will not be required. At this time, the state is wanting public opinion regarding these plans.

To submit a public comment on the proposal to restrict the movement of Callery pear trees into and within the state of Kansas, please visit agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment

