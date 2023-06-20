Kansas man faces federal charges for threatening Nashvill Pride event

Scales
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man has been indicted for making online threats to commit acts of violence at an upcoming Nashville Pride event, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Joshua Hensley, aka Josh Echo, 25, of Hoisington, with two counts of transmitting an interstate threat related to the upcoming Nashville Pride event, scheduled for June 24-25.  Hensley was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday at his home in Kansas and appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.  A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday in the District of Kansas.

According to the indictment, on April 26, 2023, Hensley posted comments to a Facebook post for Nashville Pride and threatened to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event.”  In another comment posted the same day, Hensley threatened to “commit a mass shooting.”

If convicted, Hensley faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle
American Tourist Arrested In Germany
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Jecarlos Kemp
Woman killed, man arrested in hit-and-run on Douglas
If no payment is made by the end of the day Tuesday, businesses that call the mall home will...
Towne West facing Tuesday deadline to keep Evergy service
It is the start of a busy summer season at Lake of the Ozarks.
Two Wichita-area teens hospitalized after jet ski crash

Latest News

Newstalk: Red, White, and You
While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species.
Kansas considering proposal to limit Bradford pear trees, others
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) closed a portion of I-70 in Ellsworth County on...
Crews repair portion of I-70 after road buckles in Ellsworth County