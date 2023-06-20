Kansas ranked among the best states for military engagement

FILE
FILE(WWNY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was recently ranked among the top states for military engagement as well as among the 20 most patriotic states.

With the Fourth of July right around the corner and Americans gearing up for firework sales, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced it released its report on 2023′s Most Patriotic States in America.

To find which states have the most American pride, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across key indicators of patriotism. Data sets ranged from military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Kansas 19th overall with a total score of 46.54. The Sunflower State ranked 15th for military engagement and 22nd for civic engagement.

To the west, Colorado ranked highest in the region and 8th overall with a total score of 53.30. It ranked 11th for military engagement and 13th for civic engagement.

Back to the east, Missouri ranked 21st overall with a total score of 45.58. It ranked 27th for military engagement and 17th for civic engagement.

Southward, Oklahoma ranked 26th overall with a total score of 41.85. It ranked 8th for military engagement and 37th for civic engagement. The state was also found to have the third-lowest percentage of voters active in the 2020 election.

Lastly, Nebraska ranked lowest in the region and 32nd overall with a total score of 38.17. It ranked 28th for military engagement and 35th for civic engagement.

The report found the least patriotic states to be:

  1. Arkansas
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Rhode Island
  4. New York
  5. Florida

Meanwhile, the most patriotic states were found to be:

  1. Virginia
  2. Montana
  3. Alaska
  4. North Dakota
  5. Maine

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

