Loony Bin comedy club closing after 23 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Loony Bin comedy club is closing after 23 years.

The club made the announcement on social media Monday night. The last shows will be on July 15 with Steven Rogers.

The club operated at 21st and Woodlawn from 1999 until 2013 before relocating in 2014 downtown to 215 N. St. Francis.

“Wichita, you’ve embraced us with open arms, and we’ve been honored to call this city our home,” the social media post read. “Your unwavering support and enthusiasm have fueled our passion for comedy, and we will forever be grateful for that.”

