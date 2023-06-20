Machinists’ union voting Wednesday on Spirit AeroSystems contract

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Machinists with one of Wichita’s largest employers will vote Wednesday on a proposed contract that could avert a potential strike. The current contract between Spirit AeroSystems and International Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM Local 839 (District 70) expires Friday, June 23.

The offer on which union members are expected to vote next Wednesday, June 21, includes a guaranteed 16% pay increase over the course of the contract. With other factors added in, that increase could add up to 34%. The contract would continue the “core and enhanced” health insurance plans. The contract offered also includes voluntary Sunday overtime work, nearly a 15% increase in retirement benefits, increased paid time off and a one-time $7,500 ratification bonus if the contract is approved on the initial vote.

In a statement last week, Spirit called the proposed contract “fair and competitive,” and said it “recognizes important contributions of the company’s factory employees and ensures that Spirit can successfully meet increasing demand for aircraft from customers.”

Wednesday, union members will gather at Hartman Arena in Park City to cast their votes. Doors open at 7 a.m. with ballots available after a presentation set for 9 a.m. Polls close at 4 p.m. The union represents about 6,000 machinists at Spirt AeroSystems, producing 70% of Boeing’s narrow-body aircraft and defense and business jet structures.

Workers can review the contract on which union members will vote, here: https://www.spiritaero.com/negotiations/.

The four-year contract presented to Wichita workers represented by IAM Local 839 would begin June 24 and continue until June 20, 2027. If workers decline the proposed contract in Wednesday’s vote at Hartman Arena, a second vote would decide if a strike will follow. Two-thirds of voters need to be on board for a strike to happen.

A strike would lead to a ripple effect in the AeroSpace industry.

“Talk about the percentage of people, I’m hoping 99% of the people vote for (a) strike,” said Spirit employee Kathy Dyer, among those opposed to the proposed contract.

Dyer has worked at Spirit for more than a decade. She recalls the previous contract signed 13 years ago, a 10-year deal that received a three-year extension.

“I think our union has sold us out, bottom line,” she said. “I think that is what happened with the three-year extension. I think that’s going to happen again. I don’t think it maters which way we vote, I think it’s going to pass no matter what.”

The proposed contract is what Spirit calls its “best and final offer.”

Dyer said if two-thirds vote to strike, work on the Boeing 737 MAX program could come to a halt.

“It would hurt,” she said. “It would hurt, not just Spirit. It’s going to hurt a lot of smaller companies. It’s going to hurt Boeing. You know, it’s really going to hurt a lot of people.”

