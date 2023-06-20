Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Zoe Brown and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (KCTV) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed that it is “investigating an allegation of an assault/battery involving Tyreek Hill.”

The police department didn’t provide many more details but said it happened on June 18 at 10800 Collins Avenue.

That day was Father’s Day. The address comes back to Biscayne Boat Rentals and Bill Bird Marina in Miami Beach, Florida.

Hill, 29, is now a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had four seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards and was named first-team All-Pro three times. The Chiefs traded Hill to Miami in March 2022, acquiring five draft picks for the standout receiver.

Hill was a key member of the Super Bowl LIV champion squad in 2019 and was even named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner.

CBS News Miami also reported the news.

