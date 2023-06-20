New hiking tour examines Swope Park’s possible connection to the Underground Railroad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are no official markers in Swope Park about enslaved people traversing what is now the city’s largest park, but Erik Stafford is certain it happened.

Stafford owns Kansas City Tour Company. For 17 years, the substitute teacher has been leading tours about Black history in Kansas City. His latest compilation of historic research prompted the creation of his newest tour through Swope Park. He calls it the Swope Park Blue River Underground Railroad Trek. He led his first tour on Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when enslaved people in the deepest parts of the South finally received news of their emancipation, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

“Most people, when they think of Swope Park, they don’t think of the Underground Railroad,” he said while traversing a hill up the Woodchuck Run Trail.

He’s read old newspapers and books about the area.

“It’s documented that Jackson County alone lost hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of slave property,” Stafford said.

That’s the phrase that would have been used at the time.

Stafford surveyed the landscape and connected the dots.

East of Swope Park, in Raytown, is the Rice-Tremonti home. A cabin there known as “Aunt Sophie’s Cabin” is named after a woman enslaved to the family who lived there. The farm was near the Sante Fe Trail. Between that home and Swope Park is a cave in Cave Springs Park. Stafford speculated that it might have been a place to hide while passing to Kansas.

Stafford cites a book by local history and genealogy author Pearl Wilcox that describes a “runaway slave” captured in an area she described as west of Swope Park. He remarked on a recent analysis by a UMKC history professor into the naming of Negro Creek in Johnson County that described an enslaved man trying to escape capture who slit his throat rather than be returned to slavery.

“The Blue River divides Swope Park and the river connects to the creek in Kansas where they caught the runaway slave,” he said.

From all this he surmised it’s likely some enslaved people attempted to cross into Kansas by way of the Blue River.

“The rivers and the creeks were like a natural trail system,” Stafford remarked.

Academic historians have yet to specifically list Swope Park as a path for people attempting to escape slavery.

A century after emancipation, racism continued to have a place in Swope Park, as in so many other parts of the city and nation.

Nearly all of the park was officially segregated until the mid-1950s.

Local civic leader Alvin Brooks lived during that time. He spoke about it at a 2016 hosted by the Kansas City Public Library.

“When you went out to Swope Park, you only had one place you could go. It was called Watermelon Hill. Shelter House 5,” Brooks recounted. “If you ventured off into other places, the park rangers would run you off with the horses.”

The park’s pool was massive, with room for 3,000 people, but Black people were forbidden from purchasing a ticket to enter.

A desegregation lawsuit in the 1950s changed that. But Brooks noted that it ended up being segregated in reverse fashion.

“A number of the white kids came out with swimming trunks and suits, but their parents wouldn’t let them go in,” he described.

“By the time I was born, I looked at Swope Park as the Black swimming pool, because my dad would bring me out here and all I seen was Black people,” said Stafford.

Stafford hopes people leave his tours with a yearning to learn more.

“By learning from the past, we can be that much better moving forward,” he said.

