Officials gave information on Derby sirens not functioning during recent storm

Derby sirens
Derby sirens
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick county provided an update to a question a lot of you were asking, following Saturday night’s storm.

Why weren’t the sirens sounding in Derby?

The Sedgwick County Emergency Management Director spoke before commissioners during a staff meeting today, explaining what happened.

Officials gave information on Derby sirens not functioning during recent storm

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle
American Tourist Arrested In Germany
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Jecarlos Kemp
Woman killed, man arrested in hit-and-run on Douglas
If no payment is made by the end of the day Tuesday, businesses that call the mall home will...
Towne West facing Tuesday deadline to keep Evergy service
It is the start of a busy summer season at Lake of the Ozarks.
Two Wichita-area teens hospitalized after jet ski crash

Latest News

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick Co. addresses Derby’s sirens failure to sound during tornado warning
Derby sirens
Officials gave information on Derby sirens not functioning during recent storm
Machinists’ union voting Wednesday on Spirit AeroSystems contract
Machinists’ union voting Wednesday on Spirit AeroSystems contract
June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
What the Tech? Smartphones and water