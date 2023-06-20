Police looking for 2 men after unoccupied truck smashes into Wichita barbecue restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Security cameras captured an unoccupied pickup moving across the parking lot at Pig In! Pig Out! BBQ and Catering in north Wichita and crashing into the business’s front doors. The truck’s driver tried to stop it but was pinned for a moment as the vehicle smashed into the glass door and brick. The driver then jumped back into the truck and drove off, leaving $25,000 to $35,000 in damage.

“It starts driving forward, pops up on the curb and comes into the building, knocking the door off the hinges, taking this glass pane out, pushing all this in,” said Pig In! Pig Out! BBQ Manager Kaiden Corbin, showing damage to the front of the business.

The video was captured the moment a truck rolled into a building and a man as he was working on the vehicle.

The restaurant’s interior also received damage, including to a cabinet full of gifts from friends and customers. No one was in the business when the crash happened and the landlord said insurance should cover most of the repairs. The Wichita Police Department and Pig In Pig Out are looking for two men and hope the public can help if they recognize them.

“We got a lot of identification and it’s on Crime Stoppers,” said the property’s landlord, George David. “We’re hoping someone will turn them in just off of sight, the vision of what their trucks look like,” David said.

Anyone who can identify either man suspected of fleeing the scene in the pickup after the crash should call the Wichita Police Department.

