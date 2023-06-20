Sedgwick Co. addresses Derby’s sirens failure to sound during tornado warning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County provided an update to a question a lot of Derby residents were asking following Saturday night’s storms. Why didn’t the tornado sirens sound in their town?

Julie Stimson, the county’s emergency management director, addressed the issue during the county commission staff meeting on Tuesday.

“So, we had a lot of warnings going out simultaneously in a software system we have not been able to test with a polygon to see how it would behave when it gets this much data at one time. So, we did have an issue in Derby. The zones sounded, the system worked as it should, but when it pushed the signal to Derby, the signal was bogged down and it did not receive the message,” she said.

Contractors are working on the issue to try and get it resolved.

The sirens are tested every Monday but that is just for maintenance checks, Stimson said. The polygon piece cannot be tested to see how the software will handle a lot of data.

The emergency manager reminded that outdoor sirens go off to alert people outside. They are not designed to be heard indoors. That’s why it’s important to have another means of getting your alerts such as a weather radio and the KWCH 12 and Storm Team 12 apps.

