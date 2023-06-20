Towne West Mall facing disconnection, delinquent on energy bill since last November

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Towne West Mall has until the close of business on Tuesday to pay its electric bill or most of its tenants will be left in the dark.

Evergy said the mall has been delinquent on its electric bill since last November. The energy company said it has worked with Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns the mall, to receive payment for the past due amount owed, but no payment has been made.

“Unfortunately we still have not received payment,” said Evergy. “Some of the larger stores with external entrances have accounts in good standing and those stores will not be interrupted by a service disconnection.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com