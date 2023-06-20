Weather maker moves through on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a quiet and warm morning across Kansas, and those conditions will soon turn hot. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will soar into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon.

Our next weather maker will move across the state on Wednesday. Expect a batch of showers and storms to quickly move into northwest Kansas tomorrow morning, and then race southeast during the day. Some storms may be severe with large hail and gusty wind, and the best bet to get wet will be along and east of I-135.

Aside from a few storms over far western Kansas, the rest of the week looks quiet with near normal temperatures in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead… a weak cold front this weekend will keep temperatures around average in the lower to middle 90s. However, a long-lasting heat wave is expected next week with highs climb close to, if not over the century mark.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 93.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; chance of storms. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 91.

Thu: Low: 68. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 91. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 96. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 71. High: 92. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 67. High: 90. Sunny.

