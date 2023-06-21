SB I-235 closed in west Wichita due to injury crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has been injured in a crash on I-235 north of Kellogg.

Dispatchers for the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed one person was transported to the hospital with injuries, but they were unable to provide the details on how badly they were hurt.

Traffic is being diverted onto Kellogg while southbound I-235 is closed.

