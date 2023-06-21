1 unresponsive after near drowning at apartment complex near Wichita State

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was reported to be unresponsive at the scene of a near-drowning reported at an apartment complex south of Wichita State University.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the emergency call came in about 4:35 p.m. in the 3800 block of East 16th Street North. EMS transported the person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
If no payment is made by the end of the day Tuesday, businesses that call the mall home will...
Evergy pauses disconnection at Towne West, indicates payment coming for overdue bill
While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species.
Kansas considering proposal to limit Bradford pear trees, others
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists’ union voting Wednesday on Spirit AeroSystems contract

Latest News

What the Tech? Amazon Prime day changes
What the Tech? Amazon Prime day changes
Miguel Rodela charged with 4 counts of rape
Wichita police ask for help in the search for 49-year-old Phillip Seth Dyauli, the subject of a...
Silver Alert issued for Wichita man reported missing
Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to...
Man accused of raping 3 patients at Wichita hospital appears in court