1 unresponsive after near drowning at apartment complex near Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was reported to be unresponsive at the scene of a near-drowning reported at an apartment complex south of Wichita State University.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the emergency call came in about 4:35 p.m. in the 3800 block of East 16th Street North. EMS transported the person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

