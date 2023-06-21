10-year-old holds lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies, clothes

An Indiana girl says she is running a lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes. (Source: WPTA)
By Samantha Condra and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - A 10-year-old girl in Indiana is running a lemonade stand with her siblings to earn money for school supplies.

WPTA reports that 10-year-old Naivy Bloxson has been putting up the stand for about six years with the kids’ idea of helping their mother buy school supplies and clothes for the family.

Danielle Bloxson, Naivy’s mother, said the lemonade stand has grown so much in popularity through the years that her kids have also been able to purchase extras like hoverboards and scooters to ride downtown.

“I get them all the things they need, and it gives them the chance to spend the money on what they want,” Danielle Bloxson said.

The mother said it also gives her a chance to use the stand as a learning experience for her kids.

“I work in a school, so I know how important learning, counting money, interacting with people is and great assets to have when they get older,” Danielle Bloxson said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department, police and other community members have also made a stop by the stand this year.

The Bloxson family said the fire department comes by every year.

According to the family, a cup of lemonade costs 50 cents and customers can get a half gallon for $5. The lemonade comes in regular, raspberry and cherry pomegranate flavors.

The Bloxson family lemonade stand is located on Putnam Street and Danielle Bloxson said she can also be contacted on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
If no payment is made by the end of the day Tuesday, businesses that call the mall home will...
Evergy pauses disconnection at Towne West, indicates payment coming for overdue bill
While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species.
Kansas considering proposal to limit Bradford pear trees, others
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Spirit employees represented by the Machinists Union poured into Hartman Arena on Wednesday to...
Machinists’ union voting Wednesday on Spirit AeroSystems contract

Latest News

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Tostitos dip recalled due to undeclared milk ingredient that could cause allergic reaction
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman accused of posing as CPS investigator, trying to lure 4-year-old boy
Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to...
Man accused of raping 3 patients at Wichita hospital appears in court
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Parker Sr.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy