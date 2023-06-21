3 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium

An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically,...
An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that it transported three adults to hospitals, including one “very critical with trauma.”

The other two patients were in serious but stable condition, the tweet said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the three people were headed to the ball game.

The collision occurred around 6:20 p.m., WMAQ-TV reported. The game had a 7:10 p.m. start time.

The driver was taken into custody on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the WMAQ-TV report said. Charges were pending, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle
American Tourist Arrested In Germany
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Jecarlos Kemp
Woman killed, man arrested in hit-and-run on Douglas
If no payment is made by the end of the day Tuesday, businesses that call the mall home will...
Evergy pauses disconnection at Towne West, indicates payment coming for overdue bill
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials

Latest News

FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials...
Utility lineman dies while helping restore power to Texas residents following storms
911 non-emergency call during severe weather in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County 911 flooded with non-emergency calls during severe weather
From serving time to serving meals, 8 Hawaii inmates receive culinary certificates
Serving time to serving meals: Inmates attend classes in prison, receive culinary certificates