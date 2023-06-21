Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says

Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Overall, the national average price for gas is down compared to this point last year.

According to AAA, Americans are paying a national average of $3.58 per gallon, nearly $1.50 less than last year.

The drivers’ group credits lower demand, lower oil prices and higher gasoline supply for the lower prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, California has been dethroned as America’s most expensive state for gas.

The new title goes to Washington state, where the average cost of regular gasoline jumped 32 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, it now costs $4.93 a gallon, 7 cents ahead of California.

Mississippi currently has the cheapest gas. Drivers there pay an average of $3 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
If no payment is made by the end of the day Tuesday, businesses that call the mall home will...
Evergy pauses disconnection at Towne West, indicates payment coming for overdue bill
While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species.
Kansas considering proposal to limit Bradford pear trees, others
Towne West Square Mall
Towne West Mall facing disconnection, delinquent on energy bill since last November
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic

Latest News

Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say
Disgraced social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother are due in a Romanian court.
Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges
Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion.
Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel