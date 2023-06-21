‘Chiefs Champions Tour’ to travel throughout the Kingdom celebrating Super Bowl title

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If Kansas City Chiefs fans thought the celebration of their team winning the Super Bowl ended with a White House visit and then a ring ceremony, they’ve got another thing coming.

The club announced Wednesday afternoon that the Lombardi Trophy will be showcased across various Midwest locations so all of “Chiefs Kingdom” can experience the team’s achievement.

The Chiefs Champions Tour will stop at the following locations over the next three months:

  • Saturday, June 24 – Omaha Baseball Village at The Old Mattress Factory, Omaha, Neb.
  • Tuesday-Wednesday, June 27-28 – Missouri State House, Jefferson City, Mo.
  • Saturday, July 1 – Scheels Grand Opening Celebration, Wichita, Kan.
  • Sunday, July 16 – Helzberg Diamonds, Leawood, Kan.
  • Monday, July 17 – Kansas State House, Topeka, Kan.
  • Sunday, July 23 – Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
  • Saturday, July 29 – Back Together Weekend at Chiefs Training Camp, St. Joseph, Mo.
  • Saturday, August 12 – Lenexa Farmers Market, Lenexa, Kan.
  • Saturday, August 19 – Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Friday, September 1 – First Fridays with the Chiefs, Kansas City, Mo.

The tour stops could also the “Kingdom Cruiser” bus, appearances by Chiefs Cheerleaders, the Rumble drumline, as well as KC Wolf and more.

“We are thrilled to announce our Chiefs Champions Tour this summer,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a statement. “With a global pandemic in 2020, we were not able to celebrate properly with Chiefs Kingdom after our Super Bowl LIV victory, so this tour has been something we have been looking forward to for the past couple of years. We are proud of the team here that helped put together this summer-long trip that invites the Kingdom to celebrate with us.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

