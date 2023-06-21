Experience driving a school bus during “Try-it-Out” days at Panther Stadium

Derby School Bus Driver Job Fair
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Derby Public Schools’ Transportation Department is organizing two special “Try-it-Out” days for individuals who are curious about driving a bus. With the upcoming 2023-2024 school year approaching, the district is actively seeking candidates to fill bus driver positions. The primary objective of this event is to offer a practical experience that can aid in determining whether driving a bus is the suitable career path for interested individuals. Expert bus driver trainers will be present at the location to engage with those eager to learn more about the responsibilities and demands of bus driving. They will also accompany participants during the operation of the bus, providing firsthand guidance and insight.

