Large police presence responds to shooting near 47th South and Broadway, 1 injured

Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large police presence in south Wichita responded to a shooting reported near 47th Street South and Broadway. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed EMS took a wounded man to a local hospital.

12 News sent a crew to gather further information. As investigators remain at the scene, the public should avoid the area, if possible.

