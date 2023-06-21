Large police presence responds to shooting near 47th South and Broadway, 1 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large police presence in south Wichita responded to a shooting reported near 47th Street South and Broadway. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed EMS took a wounded man to a local hospital.

12 News sent a crew to gather further information. As investigators remain at the scene, the public should avoid the area, if possible.

