Lawsuit against Bryan Frye dismissed

Wichita City Council Member Bryan Frye
Wichita City Council Member Bryan Frye(Copyright 2023)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - City Council Member and Mayoral Candidate Bryan Frye has been released from a $2.4 million federal lawsuit.

Frye had been accused of defamation and retaliation when during a meeting in September 2022. He accused current and former deputy chiefs of extortion. The lawsuit was filed by current Deputy Chief Jose Salcido and former deputy chiefs Wanda Parker-Givens and Chester Pinkston, who agreed to dismiss the lawsuit against Frye.

In a recent press release, Council Member Frye had this to say:

“I am grateful that the case against me has been dismissed,” said Frye. “From the beginning, I have felt that the case against me lacked merit. As of now, both the lawsuit and the City Ethics board complaint against me have been dismissed. It is my duty as an elected official to speak on public matters. I will continue to advocate for Wichita and stand up for what is right.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of an...
FBI releases test results on substance found in suspicious letters to Kan. officials
If no payment is made by the end of the day Tuesday, businesses that call the mall home will...
Evergy pauses disconnection at Towne West, indicates payment coming for overdue bill
While the Bradford Pear Trees look pretty while blooming, they are crowding out native species.
Kansas considering proposal to limit Bradford pear trees, others
Towne West Square Mall
Towne West Mall facing disconnection, delinquent on energy bill since last November
Wichita police are investigating after two men flee the scene in a pickup after it crashed into...
Police looking for 2 men after unoccupied truck smashes into Wichita barbecue restaurant

Latest News

Traffic in west Wichita is being diverted after an injury crash the ramp to southbound I-235.
SB I-235 closed in west Wichita due to injury crash
Kansans captured photos of a shelf cloud that preceded morning storms as they developed over...
Storms roll into south-central Kansas Wednesday morning
Goats are tasked with clearing brush at Sim Park in Wichita.
WATCH: Goats clear brush at Sim Park in Wichita
Sedgwick County 911 flooded with non-emergency calls during severe weather