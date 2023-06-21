Lawsuit against Bryan Frye dismissed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - City Council Member and Mayoral Candidate Bryan Frye has been released from a $2.4 million federal lawsuit.

Frye had been accused of defamation and retaliation when during a meeting in September 2022. He accused current and former deputy chiefs of extortion. The lawsuit was filed by current Deputy Chief Jose Salcido and former deputy chiefs Wanda Parker-Givens and Chester Pinkston, who agreed to dismiss the lawsuit against Frye.

In a recent press release, Council Member Frye had this to say:

“I am grateful that the case against me has been dismissed,” said Frye. “From the beginning, I have felt that the case against me lacked merit. As of now, both the lawsuit and the City Ethics board complaint against me have been dismissed. It is my duty as an elected official to speak on public matters. I will continue to advocate for Wichita and stand up for what is right.”

