Carl Brewer Community Center set for epic transformation: Unveiling a new chapter of growth and opportunity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the heart of Wichita’s McAdams Park, a hidden gem awaits its rebirth; a community center that has long served as a pillar of support and camaraderie. Brace yourself, this beloved establishment is on the cusp of a metamorphosis that promises to enhance the experiences of those who enjoy the center. The city unveiled plans for a major upgrade that will triple the size of the center, add a brand new gym, and usher in an era of unprecedented enrichment for the community. Picture a vibrant tapestry of fresh amenities, innovative resources, and boundless possibilities.

The new Brewer Community Center is planned for completion in two years. The current building was built in the 1950s, and all the recreation centers were built in the 1960s; this will be the first time in decades any new updates or improvements will be done.

The new center is named after Carl Brewer who served as Wichita’s mayor from 2007 to 2015 and was Wichita’s first elected African American mayor. Brewer died in June of 2020.

Plans for the new Brewer Community Center promise that it will be “A unifying light that will recognize and build upon our history and offer opportunities for inspiration, structure, education, and recreation.”

New Carl Brewer Community Center (Copyright 2023)

The new center will feature a new gymnasium that will have a walking trail, full basketball court, smaller courts, pickleball courts with a spectator viewing area as well as new locker rooms and showers. There will be a lounge space for patrons near the end of the gym.

Other features will be a dining room with concession kitchen, a mirrored multi-purpose room, ball diamonds and other sporting areas outside, new parking spaces, and a grand entrance, to name just a few of the new things that are coming.

